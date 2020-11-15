1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Cooper, beloved mother and friend, passed away suddenly from this life to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.Born in 1946, Peggy grew up in Potsdam, NY where she enjoyed camping with her family and was a proud baton twirler in high school. Her love of camping continued into adulthood, and Peggy especially liked camping in Yosemite National Park. Peggy loved to cook, go on adventures, and spend time with her friends. She was also an avid reader, movie buff, and traveler. When Peggy lived in California she attended California State University, Sacramento and began a career at the JFK Library in the Children's Department. Later Peggy transferred to the Springstowne Library where she retired in 2006 to care for her parents in Florida. Even after retirement she was a frequent library user.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Robert Seymour. She is survived by her loving son, Stephen; cousins, Barb, Cindi, and Karen; her Gotham family cousins, Jimmy, Danny, and Dave; her friend and former husband, Stephen Cooper (father to Stephen), and many friends. Peggy was a gentle soul and her family and friends will miss her kind, generous, and caring spirit. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia.(707) 745-3130 www.PassalacquaFuneralChapel.com
W00148920-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passalacqua Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved