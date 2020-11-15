Peggy Cooper, beloved mother and friend, passed away suddenly from this life to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.Born in 1946, Peggy grew up in Potsdam, NY where she enjoyed camping with her family and was a proud baton twirler in high school. Her love of camping continued into adulthood, and Peggy especially liked camping in Yosemite National Park. Peggy loved to cook, go on adventures, and spend time with her friends. She was also an avid reader, movie buff, and traveler. When Peggy lived in California she attended California State University, Sacramento and began a career at the JFK Library in the Children's Department. Later Peggy transferred to the Springstowne Library where she retired in 2006 to care for her parents in Florida. Even after retirement she was a frequent library user.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Robert Seymour. She is survived by her loving son, Stephen; cousins, Barb, Cindi, and Karen; her Gotham family cousins, Jimmy, Danny, and Dave; her friend and former husband, Stephen Cooper (father to Stephen), and many friends. Peggy was a gentle soul and her family and friends will miss her kind, generous, and caring spirit. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia.(707) 745-3130 www.PassalacquaFuneralChapel.comW00148920-image-1.jpg