Passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Aug. 12. Born Sept 2, 1936 in Cleveland, OH, but spent her entire life in Vallejo. She was preceded in death by parents, James P. Lydon, Mary Beatrice Wirtaine; her sister, Barbara Meck. and her husband of 45 years, John. She is survived by her children, Robert Whited, Cathy Bettencourt, Richard Whited, and John Frattini (Kathy), 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Services with be at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo. They ask that flowers be sent on the 21st and 22nd. Viewing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral will be Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Entombment follows at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo. A reception will follow at her house, 173 Kit Carson Way.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019