Margaret M. Hayes passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at NorthBay Medical Center.Visitation will be Friday, March 1 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Bethel Community Church, 600 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield. Pastor Henry Washington, officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2019