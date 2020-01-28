|
|
Susie was born in Vallejo to John and Dorothy June Wallace. She attended St. Vincent's for 12 years in Vallejo. After high school, she married her sweetheart, Mike Roach and they had one son, David.She attended nursing school where she became an LVN.Susie passed away in Vancouver, WA following a long illness She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son. She is survived by her brother, Johnny (Sara) Wallace and Cecile (Larry) Reynolds, and numerous nieces and nephews. Susie was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
W00140920-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Jan. 28, 2020