|
|
Margie Elaine White was born March 10, 1937 in Boulder, CO. She was the youngest of four children born to Willard and Mary Magdaline.Throughout her lifetime Margie demonstrated a work ethic far superior to most. In Vallejo, she served as the Executive Assistant to both Mayor Gloria Exline and Mayor Anthony Intintoli. She was able to help resolve the city's problems and keep the Mayor's office running smoothly. She derived great satisfaction from a job well done. Both Mayors held her in high regards. Margie's impressive skills started earlier. In Washington, D.C., she served as the secretary to the Director of Government Studies at the Brookings Institute and she served as the secretary to the Deputy Director of the Congressional Budget Office.Besides her work, Margie was truly a vital part of the Vallejo community. She was a member of the National Conference of Negro Women, the Lofas-Lakeside Improvement Association and the Fighting Back Partnership.Her passions included fishing and gardening (she was a Master Gardener). She was also an avid reader.Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles White. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Denise Logan and Leslie Lorraine Jackson; her son, Channing Keith Barringer; her sisters, Geraldine Browning and Wilma Holly; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nephews and nieces. We will miss her deeply.A memorial was held in Bella Vista Village, Arkansas.
W00141990-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 25, 2020