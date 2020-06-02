On May 13, 2020, at age 85, Margie, aka Mom, Grandma, and GG, the true matriarch of the family, the one with seemingly unlimited energy and love to give, passed away as a direct result of COVID-19 at her nursing home in Vallejo, CA. Born on July 19, 1934, in Wood River, IL, she raised four children mostly by herself, was the rock of the family of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, a breast cancer survivor, stroke survivor, and brain tumor surgery survivor. Within five days of being found positive for the Coronavirus, Margie passed quietly. Although due to the virus, she was not able to have her loved ones present, she was able to go peacefully, her heart full of love from having heard from her daughters, several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (and son-in-law and grandson-in-law) through a video call the prior two days. Each of them was able to tell her personally how much they loved her. Although resting quietly, she was asked to blink her eyes if she could hear the family and, thankfully, was able to blink briefly and slightly open her eyes. Margie worked first as a head cashier for Safeway to raise her four children, then moved on to office positions with Parsons Automatic Scale and Berkeley Asphalt and Ready Mix, where she worked as office manager and retired from in 1999. She bowled in several leagues over many years and was especially proud of scoring a 288, almost a perfect 300 game. Other than spending time with her family and friends, she loved TV game shows, Yahtzee, and playing the slots in Reno/Tahoe. In her later years, she played Bingo at the senior center and attended dinner events there with her friends. All of Margie's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren can tell you GG loved them deeply. She could be found at practically every sporting event, dance recital, theater performance, birthday celebration, and more. She showered each with downpours of gifts at birthdays, Christmas, Easter, Valentine's Day, and just because. Margie is survived by her daughters, Vicki Sutton-Beattie (Eric), Cindy Laudari (Sam), Patricia Maupin; grandchildren Matthew Ressler (Kelly), Angela Stonebraker (Matt), Ashley Turner (Abraham), Michael Laudari, Rick Laudari, Amber Wilson (James), Lauren Sutton-Beattie (Monica), and Evan Sutton-Beattie; great-grandchildren Natalya Stonebraker, Derek Estrella, Brayden Stonebraker, Aaliya Torres, Jaylen Estrella, Milla Torres, Aurora Laudari, and Colton Ressler; and her brother-in-law, Del Martinez. She was predeceased by her loving son Vernon Sutton, his wife Martha, and their two sons Robert and Danny Sutton, and her dear sisters Rose Martinez and Ruth Davenport. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so.