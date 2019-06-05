Times Herald Online Notices
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Maria Angelita Jimenez Gopez, 55, passed away Monday at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo surrounded by her family.Visitation will be 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 9, with a Catholic Prayer service at 2 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 5 to June 9, 2019
