Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Vallejo, CA
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Vallejo, CA
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Vallejo , CA
Maria Aurora Rabago (“Rory”) David


1942 - 2020
Maria Aurora Rabago David ("Rory"), who was a woman of great faith and service to the Lord, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord at the age of 77 on Jan. 28. She was born on March 28, 1942 in Manila, Philippines to parents, Cipriano Ceralde Rabago and Rosario Rodriquez Rabago. She is survived by a family who loved her dearly, her husband of 48 years, Deacon Rodolfo ("Rudy") Bilgera David; daughter, Ruby Ann David Helsley; son, Ronald Rabago David and their spouses, Michael Stephen Helsley and Veronica Marilyn David; six grandchildren, Ronald Rabago David, Jr., Gabriel Ronald David, Aliya Monica Helsley, Matthew Ronald David, Ava Marilyn Helsley and Sophia Ann Helsley; brother, Bonifacio Rabago; sister, Rebecca Dela Cruz, and their spouses, Helen Rabago and Rolando Delacruz, and their families.The viewing and visitation will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Vallejo, on Feb. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by a rosary\vigil service from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Vallejo on Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m.
