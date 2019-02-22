Home

Maria Esperanza Colson

Maria Esperanza Colson Notice
Our loving mother passed away at home surrounded by family after a short illness. She is survived by her daughters, Anna Lawson and Reyna Mendez (Humberto); grandchildren, Melissa Reisinger, Brian Lawson (Jessica), Luis Romero, and Nancy Bledsoe; great-grandchildren, Anthony Lawson, Billy Bledsoe, and Alexandra Romero, and many nieces and nephews. Our mother was born in El Salvador and worked as a nurse for many years before emigrating the United States. She was a loving friend to everyone and will be greatly missed. Viewing will be at Colonial Chapels in Vallejo on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 1 to 9 p.m. Private burial.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019
