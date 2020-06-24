Maria L. Cardoso passed away suddenly from non-covid related natural causes following a three and a half year battle with dementia. She was born in Sao Jorge, Azores and came to the Unites States in 1960 and to Benicia in 1969. She was a seamstress for many years for Koret of California and later for Levi Strauss. She also spent several years in the 70's cooking for the priest at St. Dominic's Church. She was a member of both St. Dominic's Church and St. Vincent's Church and loved to garden, cook, crochet, sew and watch her Spanish Novelas. She was a member of the SCDES of Vallejo and used to make the dresses for the Benicia Holy Ghost Queens. Maria is survived by her children, Maria E. Spann, Mary (Max King) Silveira, Fatima Vegas and John (Emily) Silveira; grandchildren, Wendy M. (Dwayne) Wells, Jennifer E. Rosas, Laura J. (Issac) Rivera, Brandon Vegas, Antonia Silveira, Arianna Silveira, Isabel Silveira, Emily (Joe) Westphal and Max King Jr.; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Bernadette L. Royer and her husband, Manuel F. Cardoso. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Dominic's Church followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comPassalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130
Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.