Maria L. Cardoso
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria L. Cardoso passed away suddenly from non-covid related natural causes following a three and a half year battle with dementia. She was born in Sao Jorge, Azores and came to the Unites States in 1960 and to Benicia in 1969. She was a seamstress for many years for Koret of California and later for Levi Strauss. She also spent several years in the 70's cooking for the priest at St. Dominic's Church. She was a member of both St. Dominic's Church and St. Vincent's Church and loved to garden, cook, crochet, sew and watch her Spanish Novelas. She was a member of the SCDES of Vallejo and used to make the dresses for the Benicia Holy Ghost Queens. Maria is survived by her children, Maria E. Spann, Mary (Max King) Silveira, Fatima Vegas and John (Emily) Silveira; grandchildren, Wendy M. (Dwayne) Wells, Jennifer E. Rosas, Laura J. (Issac) Rivera, Brandon Vegas, Antonia Silveira, Arianna Silveira, Isabel Silveira, Emily (Joe) Westphal and Max King Jr.; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Bernadette L. Royer and her husband, Manuel F. Cardoso. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Dominic's Church followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comPassalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130
W00145300-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved