Maria (Aladicia) Ludica Molinar Jaime, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, and Vallejo resident for 59 years, passed away on Oct. 29 with three generations of her beloved family by her side. Maria was born in Shafter, TX near the Big Bend National Forest to Atilano Molinar II and Mariana Frescas both of Shafter, TX. Maria's beloved parents, husband, Carlos Martinez Jaime, and brother, Adam F. Molinar, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Margaret (Jose) Molinar Estrada.Maria attended elementary school in Shafter, TX until the silver mines closed. Maria's family relocated to Carlsbad, NM so Atilano could pursue work in the Potash mines of Eastern New Mexico. She graduated from Carlsbad High School, New Mexico in 1947. Maria received a scholarship to attend the All-Women's Catholic University of St. Mary's in Leavenworth, KS, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1952. She met her love and future husband while on a day excursion to Kansas City, KS in her senior year. They met through a mutual friend that would eventually blossom into marriage and family.Upon graduation from the university, she returned to family in Tulare, CA where she was a Police Clerk for the City of Tulare in the central valley. However, being a proud Texan and a naturally independent woman, Maria then embarked on a professional career in Los Angeles working as an Executive Secretary for Mission Dry Corporation. She participated in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena in 1953 showcasing her proud Texan and Mexican heritage. During this time, her relationship with a dashing WWII veteran, Carlos Jaime continued to flourish. Carlos proposed and married Maria on April 8, 1956 in Tulare and relocated to Kansas City for a short time until moving to Vallejo in 1960. Maria and Carlos went on to have five children, Margo (Ferdinand) Sistena, Ana Jaime, Mario (Carmela Diaz) Jaime, Luis Jaime and Jorge Jaime.Maria, a woman of strong and devoted Catholic faith, loved the Arts, music, collectibles, history, crafting and cooking her famous New Mexico enchiladas, but most of all caring for and raising her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at All Souls Cemetery Chapel from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. There will be a Catholic Funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Burial will be at a future date, in a private ceremony, at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019