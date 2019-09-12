Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Berenguer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria R. "Inday" Berenguer


03/10/1931 - 09/06/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria R. "Inday" Berenguer Notice
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Maria R. Berenguer, who died peacefully after a long illness. Maria, or Inday to her many friends and relatives, was born on March 10, 1931, to Pantaleon Ramos and Leoncia Fernandez-Cipriano, in Kalibo, Aklan, Philippines. Of the original six siblings, she is survived by Trinidad Barug and Jesus "Jess" Ramos -Annie Ramos. She is survived by her three children, Yvonne, Therese (Tita), and Ignatius (Ike) -Emlyn (Lyn); grandchildren, Shavon Sapowski-Stephen Sapowski, Kristen Hohl-Mark Gonzales, Kelsey Delos Reyes, Elena Leal, Gabriela Leal, Gustavo Leal, Isaac Berenguer, Celina Berenguer, and Ian Berenguer; great-grandchildren, Aiden Sapowski and Emerlee Gonzales and numerous extended family members. Prayer services will be Sept. 11 to 14, at the Filipino Community Center, 820 Sonoma Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will be at Skyview Memorial Chapel, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Sept. 16 from 12 to 9 p.m., with memorial service from 7 to 9 p.m. On Sept. 17, viewing from 12 to 6 p.m., at Skyview Memorial with vigil service at St. Catherine's Church, 3450 Tennessee St. from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral service commences on Sept. 18, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine's with Catholic burial at All Souls Cemetery immediately following the mass.
W00136530-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.