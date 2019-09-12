|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Maria R. Berenguer, who died peacefully after a long illness. Maria, or Inday to her many friends and relatives, was born on March 10, 1931, to Pantaleon Ramos and Leoncia Fernandez-Cipriano, in Kalibo, Aklan, Philippines. Of the original six siblings, she is survived by Trinidad Barug and Jesus "Jess" Ramos -Annie Ramos. She is survived by her three children, Yvonne, Therese (Tita), and Ignatius (Ike) -Emlyn (Lyn); grandchildren, Shavon Sapowski-Stephen Sapowski, Kristen Hohl-Mark Gonzales, Kelsey Delos Reyes, Elena Leal, Gabriela Leal, Gustavo Leal, Isaac Berenguer, Celina Berenguer, and Ian Berenguer; great-grandchildren, Aiden Sapowski and Emerlee Gonzales and numerous extended family members. Prayer services will be Sept. 11 to 14, at the Filipino Community Center, 820 Sonoma Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will be at Skyview Memorial Chapel, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Sept. 16 from 12 to 9 p.m., with memorial service from 7 to 9 p.m. On Sept. 17, viewing from 12 to 6 p.m., at Skyview Memorial with vigil service at St. Catherine's Church, 3450 Tennessee St. from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral service commences on Sept. 18, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine's with Catholic burial at All Souls Cemetery immediately following the mass.
