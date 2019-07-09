Maria Salome "Meng" Chua Caponpon passed away peacefully at her home in Vallejo, on July 2, at the age of 87. She was born and raised in Mabalacat, Pampanga, Philippines. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A long time resident of Vallejo, she was an active member of the St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, served as Eucharistic minister and served in other capacities. She also started a rosary prayer group, which she ran for many years, faithfully praying for ones in need. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. Meng will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Teodoro, and her children, Chris (Jim) Shaw, Victor (Jim), Vincent (Amy), Vivian (Wilfredo) Nerida, and her grandchildren, Danielle, Samantha, Alexandria, Caleb, Skyler, Zoie, and Caden. She is also remembered by her siblings, Lolita Garcia, Francisco Chua, Antonio Chua and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitations will be held at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St, Vallejo, on Wednesday and Thursday, July 10 and 11, from 1 to 9 p.m., with a Vigil on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, in Vallejo to be followed by the internment at All Soul's Cemetery, Vallejo. Reception to follow; location to be determined.

W00134110-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 9 to July 10, 2019