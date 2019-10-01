Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariano Furtado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariano L. Furtado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mariano L. Furtado Notice
Mariano L. Furtado, 82, passed away Friday at his home in Vallejo with his family by his side following a long illness. Mariano was born to Augusto and Maria Furtado on March 9, 1937 in Faja Grande, Flores, Azores, Portugal. He has lived in Vallejo the past 59 years. He worked a few years at the Borges Dairy Ranch and for 30 years as a driver for Vallejo Garbage where he was awarded the Golden Wheel Award in 1993.He was a member and served as an officer of the Vallejo SCDES Portuguese Society, a member of St. Basil the Great Catholic Church and a member of other various Portuguese Organizations throughout the area.Mariano was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ernesta Pacheco Furtado on Aug. 19, 2013.Survivors include his son, Joe (Laurinda); granddaughter, Anna Walker, and his companion, Janet O'Gara.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 with Vigil Service at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Tuolumne and Nebraska Sts., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Memorial contributions are preferred to the .Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00137150-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mariano's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now