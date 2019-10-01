|
|
Mariano L. Furtado, 82, passed away Friday at his home in Vallejo with his family by his side following a long illness. Mariano was born to Augusto and Maria Furtado on March 9, 1937 in Faja Grande, Flores, Azores, Portugal. He has lived in Vallejo the past 59 years. He worked a few years at the Borges Dairy Ranch and for 30 years as a driver for Vallejo Garbage where he was awarded the Golden Wheel Award in 1993.He was a member and served as an officer of the Vallejo SCDES Portuguese Society, a member of St. Basil the Great Catholic Church and a member of other various Portuguese Organizations throughout the area.Mariano was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ernesta Pacheco Furtado on Aug. 19, 2013.Survivors include his son, Joe (Laurinda); granddaughter, Anna Walker, and his companion, Janet O'Gara.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 with Vigil Service at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Tuolumne and Nebraska Sts., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Memorial contributions are preferred to the .Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00137150-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2019