Marie Antoinette Bonifacio Nichols, a long-time resident of Vallejo, died peacefully with family by her side, on Wednesday the 10th of June, just nine days before her 94th birthday.Born in 1926 in Monterey, CA, Marie was the owner of La Petite Hair Salon in Vallejo for close to 20 years, and was a member and president of the Vallejo Business and Professional Women's Club.Marie loved creating arts and crafts of all kinds, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, jewelry-making, quilting, ceramics and porcelain doll-making. She also used her talents in service, such as making blankets for hospitalized premature infants. Marie was an outstanding cook and baker, known for her many special dishes such as the time-honored family secret recipe of Spanish cookies, her famous potato salad, and a holiday treat that was as perplexing to newcomers as it was treasured by the family – Heavenly Hash.Marie was an avid bowler and accumulated many trophies over the years. A great lover of music, she would tell you that she couldn't carry a tune, but she loved going to the shows and dances whenever her children or grandchildren were performing.But most important to her, was family. She is survived by her children, Randy (Lynn) Nichols, Michael Nichols and Susan (Mike) Keeve; her grandchildren, Kellie (Tom) Fuller, Kim (David) Hardy, Chris (Jessica) Nichols, Eric (Nikki) Nichols, Loren (Rob) Alcantara, Shawn (Louise) Nichols, Jason (Floramae) Kerr, Matt (Reiko) Kerr and Sarah Reid; and 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and many others who called her grandma. She is predeceased by one great-grandchild.She is also survived by her longtime companion Ron Beckmeyer, whose care of her in her last years is greatly appreciated by all who loved her.She was predeceased by her husband, William Floyd Nichols. The two of them were known to cut a rug on many occasions and danced the jitterbug as well as square dancing.As one of thirteen children, she has one surviving brother, John Bonifacio, and she is now joined in Heaven with her older brother and ten sisters. We believe they are all sharing an incredible potluck and a rousing game of bingo!