Marie Olivia Trout, age 91, of Benicia died on Wednesday, May 8 at a care facility in Napa. She lived in Benicia since 1965.Marie was born in St. Thomas, USVI on April 28, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Pierre Vitalis and Emelia (Bernier) Greaux. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by husband, Samuel, two brothers and three sisters.She is survived by son, Harry (Van) Trout of Fairfield, and daughters, Nancy Sperko of Hawaii, Diane Trout of Lodi, Karen (Allen) Sprankle of American Canyon, and Debbie (Lawrence) Llewelyn of Indiana; sister, Cecilia Greaux of Florida; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Marie was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Benicia for many years serving as president for a term. She also enjoyed playing darts and participated in numerous tournaments. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels Solano County. Interment will be private.

