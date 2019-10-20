|
On Thursday, Oct. 10, Marilyn Nickles passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by her family. She was born May 13, 1929 to Walter and Mable Hummell. She was raised in Thermopolis, WY. In her early 20's she moved to Fairbanks, AK and married Harlan Waters. They had their first child, Chuck (Jane Waters), then moved to Vallejo and had their daughters, Darian (Wayne Horne) and Allison (Michael Denofrio). Years later Marilyn married Don Marshall and after his passing married Charlie Nickles. Marilyn's primary career was a secretary at Cooper Elementary and then Vallejo Middle School. Marilyn was very active in the Vallejo Kiwanis Club along with her PEO Sisterhood Chapter ON. Marilyn loved to write short stories. She had a book published about her life as a little girl being raised in the midwest, "Keep the Red Dirt out of Your Clean Part". These stories have been enjoyed by all generations. She never knew a stranger. She was always sweet and kind to all who knew her. "She was one of those women that every time you saw her it was like coming back home to your childhood. She was well loved by so many." She is survived by her "baby" brother, "Bud" Earl Hummell and her last first cousin, Jim Hudson from IA. She had four grandchildren, Kevin Waters d:1993, John (Lindsay) and Daniel (Wiebke) Stevens and Toria Denofrio; two great grandsons, Oliver (Daniel) Stevens and Wyatt (John) Stevens. Marilyn had many other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in her life she always welcomed into her heart and loved as her own. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 at Community Presbyterian Church (CPC), 2800 Georgia St., in Vallejo at 2:30 p.m. Please bring your stories so they may be added to her "next book". In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to CPC Music Ministry.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019