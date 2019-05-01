Marion Elizabeth (Betty) Greenwell Burgelin passed peacefully on April 27, at the Bay Harbour Care Home in Alameda. Betty, as she was known, was born in Napa, on March 16, 1918 to James Leroy Greenwell and Edna May Poole Greenwell. Betty was the mother of James Otto Burgelin (Jane) of Alameda, Karen Lou Lockwood (Paul) of San Diego, and Louis Baret (Barry) Burgelin (Rosetta) of Palm Springs. She was predeceased by her beloved Louis Brosnahan Burgelin (Lou), husband of 70 years, and her daughter, Karen Lockwood. Betty will be missed and remembered by her three grandchildren, Bill Wingfield (Diane), Jim Wingfield, Laurie Guinn, and three great grandchildren, Brodie and Cassidy Guinn, and Kimmie Wingfield. Betty is survived by her sister, Pat Franks (Wendell) of Clear Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Bay Harbour Care Home, 510 Central Ave., Alameda, CA 94501, or Kindred Hospice, 4120 Dublin Blvd, Ste 105, Dublin, CA 94568, for they provided her with skilled loving care and compassion from caregivers with long experience in hospice care. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8 from 1 to 4 p.m., at Colonial Chapels Funeral Home, 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo. The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 925 Sacramento St., Vallejo.

W00131570-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 1 to May 9, 2019