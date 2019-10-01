Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Macapinlac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Cuabo Macapinlac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Cuabo Macapinlac Notice
Mark Cuabo Macapinlac passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24. He was born in Vallejo, on Dec. 10, 1983. Mark graduated from St. Catherine of Sienna Elementary School and St. Patrick - St. Vincent High School. He received a degree in Accounting while attending San Francisco State University, Solano Community College, and Sacramento State University. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Cuabo Macapinlac.He is survived by his father, Mario and his step-mother, Eva of American Canyon; his sisters, Marichelle and Paulyn. He is also survived by his several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and his dog, Sabre. Funeral arrangements are being handled by All Souls Funeral Center in Vallejo. There will be a viewing on Oct. 3, Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Chapel in All Souls Funeral Center. On Oct. 4, Friday, a Last Rites Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Vallejo at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at All Souls Cemetery.
W00137160-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.