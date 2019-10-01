|
Mark Cuabo Macapinlac passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24. He was born in Vallejo, on Dec. 10, 1983. Mark graduated from St. Catherine of Sienna Elementary School and St. Patrick - St. Vincent High School. He received a degree in Accounting while attending San Francisco State University, Solano Community College, and Sacramento State University. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Cuabo Macapinlac.He is survived by his father, Mario and his step-mother, Eva of American Canyon; his sisters, Marichelle and Paulyn. He is also survived by his several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and his dog, Sabre. Funeral arrangements are being handled by All Souls Funeral Center in Vallejo. There will be a viewing on Oct. 3, Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Chapel in All Souls Funeral Center. On Oct. 4, Friday, a Last Rites Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Vallejo at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019