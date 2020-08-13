1/1
Mark E. Parish
Mark E. Parish, 61, of Benicia passed away peacefully at his home following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Vallejo and lived his entire life in the Benicia /Vallejo area. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Syar Industries for 36 years before retiring in 2013. Following retirement and needing something to do, he went to work with Laverty Construction. Mark graduated from St. Patrick's High School, Class of 1976 and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, water skiing, golfing and boating. He was known to enjoy a couple of ice cold Coors Lights on occasion and could make a mean cheesecake. Mark always enjoyed looking forward to hunting season, spending time at Tullie Bell duck club and his memorable time with his uncle Ed at the family cabin in Pinecrest. Mark will also be remembered by his 5 mile walks through town with his canine Bella Rae, his Mr. Magoo laugh, his sense of humor, his loyal friendship and his passion for life. Mark was also a cook and longtime member of the Native Sons. He was loved by all and will be missed immensely.He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Vegas-Parish; daughter, Chelsee Wright; uncle, Seth Edward (Jeannie) Parish; stepchildren, Alyssa Borrilez and Robby Perry; his sister, Cheri (Bill) Sparrey; brother, Robert (Sue) Parish and nieces, Roni Weatherbee, Kyle Sparrey, Dena Parish & Kristi Harrington and his beloved dog Bella Rae.Due to the current environment, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130.
W00146710-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
