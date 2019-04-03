Martin Gary Word, age 70, passed away on March 12. Martin was born in Alturas, CA on Feb. 8, 1949, to Florence (Sherman) and Malcom Word. As a lifelong resident of Vallejo, for most of his life Martin lived in the east Vallejo family home with his parents. He attended east Vallejo Schools and graduated from Hogan High School. Martin worked for the US Post Office for more than 26 years, ending at the Napa Trancas Street facility when his health failed him. In his youth, Martin was an active member of the Vallejo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the last few years Martin dealt with many health issues, including Asperger's and dementia. At the time of his death, Martin was a resident of Angels Crest Home for the Elderly in Vallejo. Martin is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Russ and Fran Word of Vallejo, and nephew, Scott Parker and family of Vacaville. Additionally, Martin leaves behind two nieces, Stephanie and Amy Bergmen, and his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Earl Bergmen, all of Washington state. At Martin's request, no services were held and burial was private at Skyview Memorial Lawn in east Vallejo. Martin was a gentle soul and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary