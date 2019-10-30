|
Mary Ann Johnson was born on December 8, 1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Raymond and Mary Swanson. She received her education in Vallejo, California where she met and married Paul Johnson on July 24, 1955.Mary Ann moved to Vallejo, California 77 years ago. She had many friends and loved ones who will deeply miss and cherish memories of her charming personality. She departed this life on October 12, 2019 in Vallejo, California at the age of 83 years.She was preceded in death by her sister Marva Dickson and her parents. Mary Ann was a loving mother and family member. She worked as a teacher's aide in the Vallejo Unified School District retiring in 1977. She was a military wife who lived on many different military bases in the United States and abroad. Mary Ann enjoyed life to the fullest and is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, three sons - Paul (Terri), Malcolm (Michelle) and Delvin (Olivia); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters Catherine (Gerald) Greenhouse, Pearl (James) Harris, Sister-in-law Ruth Turner, a host of nieces and nephews, longtime friends and neighbors.Sharing with the family in memory of and celebrating her life – a repast will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the American Legion Post located at 420 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo, CA at 1:30 pm.No flowers-please donate to the and Parkinson's disease organizations.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019