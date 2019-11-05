Home

Mary Ann Johnson was born on Dec. 8, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to Raymond and Mary Swanson. She received her education in Vallejo, where she met and married Paul Johnson on July 24, 1955.Mary Ann moved to Vallejo, 77 years ago. She had many friends and loved ones who will deeply miss and cherish memories of her charming personality. She departed this life on Oct. 12, in Vallejo, at the age of 83.She was preceded in death by her sister, Marva Dickson, and her parents. Mary Ann was a loving mother and family member. She worked as a teacher's aide in the Vallejo Unified School District retiring in 1977. She was a military wife who lived on many different military bases in the United States and abroad. Mary Ann enjoyed life to the fullest and is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years; three sons, Paul (Terri), Malcolm (Michelle) and Delvin (Olivia); numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren; her sisters, Catherine (Gerald) Greenhouse, Pearl (James) Harris; sister-in-law, Ruth Turner, a host of nieces, nephews, longtime friends, and neighbors.There was a sharing with the family in memory of and celebrating her life, on Saturday, Nov. 2. No flowers please, donations to the and Parkinson's disease organizations in Mary Ann Johnson's memory are appreciated.
W00138140-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Nov. 5, 2019
