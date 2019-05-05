Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Suisun Campus),
601 Whispering Bay Lane,
Suisun City, CA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
View Map
Mary Ann Robinson Notice
Mary A. Robinson, 78, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, at David Grant Medical Center, Travis AFB. She was born in New Orleans, LA.Visitation will be Sunday, May 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Suisun Campus), 601 Whispering Bay Lane, Suisun City, with Rev. Jasper Lee, officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, May 7, at 1 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 5 to May 7, 2019
