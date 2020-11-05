The Other Mary DwyerFor years my mom would read about Mary Dwyer from Vallejo. Mary Dwyer worked in Vallejo and was constantly in the news. Mom, the Other Mary Dwyer, would get calls from friends inquiring about her alter ego and would kid her for being so famous. Well, the Other Mary Dwyer, OUR Mary Dwyer, resided in Benicia starting in 1978 and was well known in her own right. Mary and her husband Jack and half their litter settled into Benicia as their new home. The family made a mark on the close knit Benicia community-at-large and made quick friends-friendships that last a lifetime. Our Mary Dwyer, Mary T. Dwyer, joined her husband Jack, who left this earth 11 years ago almost to the day, early Monday morning, October 26, 2020 in her sleep. Mom, grandma, Mary, Aunt Mary, left us for a better place after a brief illness. Over the past several years, mom resided in Southern California with her oldest son and his family. Mary is survived by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, siblings, cherished friends at Lighthouse Covenant Church and community members from Benicia and around the world. Due to concerns and due to the need to be vigilant while we fight COVID-19, the family will have private services to celebrate Mary's contribution to life on this earth.Born in Northern Ireland, Mary Theresa Murphy on January 23, 1934She gracefully left this earth on October 26, 2020.Mom, grandma, Mary, Aunt Mary- You will be with us forever-With all the LOVE this world can muster we say, "We will see you later!"