Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Rolling Hills Memorial Park
4100 Hilltop Drive
Richmond, CA
Mary E. Robinson, 95, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Shields Nursing Home in Richmond, following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Tennessee.Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m., at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.