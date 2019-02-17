|
|
Mary E. Robinson, 95, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Shields Nursing Home in Richmond, following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Tennessee.Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m., at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019