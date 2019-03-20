Mary Gonsalves (nee Slawson) died peacefully in her bed on March 18. She is preceded by her husband of 68 years, Norman Gonsalves Sr.; son, Norman; sons-in-law, Bob Langston and Bob Robertson; her granddaughter, Bridget, and her grandson, Eli.Mary was born in 1932, daughter of David and Julia Slawson, and grew up on her grandparents dairy farm in Vallejo. Her childhood was spent roaming the hills with her dog Brownie and adopting several unconventional pets such as her raccoon Squeegie.She married her high school sweetheart, Norman Gonsalves, and moved to Benicia. They had five children, Nancy, Norman, Kathleen, Ken and Ronald. She is survived by Nancy Robertson, Kathleen Langston, Ken (and wife Francine Ross Gonsalves), Ronald (and wife Jo Gonsalves); daughter-in-law, Carol Verloop Gonsalves; many grandchildren; great grandchildren, and her sister, Dorothy Pendergast.Mary had several jobs during her long life, including working at St. Dominic's Church and school and Mare Island Shipyard, but her most proud accomplishment was her position as society editor for the Benicia Herald.She was active at St. Dominic's Church, Y.L.I. and various Fraternal Portuguese Societies, including I.D.E.S., The Benicia Holy Ghost Society, S.P.R.S.I., and P.F.S.A.Mary was adventurous, enjoyed traveling, and was always ready to have fun. Her jokes and stories at family holiday parties were the highlight of the night and her New Years Eve parties were legendary. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her friends well into her 80s. She spent much of her retirement babysitting her grandchildren, throwing family parties, and taking trips around the world.Mary was an avid bowler for most of her life (and she was really good at it, too) and bowled with The Slick Chicks out of Vallejo.She is now bowling with the angels in that Great Bowling Alley in the Sky, having drawn to a close a full, fun life that was well lived. Visitation is Sunday, March 24, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel in Benicia. Services are Monday, March 25, at 11 a.m., at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel in Benicia. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to B.D.E.S. Kitchen Fund, PO Box 1206, Benicia,CA 94510. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130.

W00129770-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary