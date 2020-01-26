|
On Friday, Jan. 17, Vallejo resident for 18 years, Mary Louise Folds, passed away. She was born in Arkansas, Oct. 23, 1925.Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. The funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo.Arrangements and care entrusted to the direction of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020