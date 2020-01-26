Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Folds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Folds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Folds Notice
On Friday, Jan. 17, Vallejo resident for 18 years, Mary Louise Folds, passed away. She was born in Arkansas, Oct. 23, 1925.Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. The funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo.Arrangements and care entrusted to the direction of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
W00140790-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Skyview Memorial Lawn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -