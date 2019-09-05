|
Mary Patricia Lyons, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 2. Mary was born March 2, 1928, in Boston, MA to Patrick J. and Mary (Carney) Lyons. She was a devoted elementary school teacher for the Vallejo school district for over 40 years. Mary also was an avid worldwide traveler! She loved reading all sorts of books. She found joy in the art of sewing! Mary also took pride in becoming a member of the Ombudsman for Seniors. She cared so much for the animal community that she became certified in animal rescue. Mary was a long-time parishioner of St. Basil's Catholic Church in Vallejo. She is survived by her brother, John Lyons of Vallejo; nieces, Joanne (Robert) Slack of Glendora, Sheila Lopipero of Pleasant Hill; nephew, Matthew Rubin of Fairfield, along with many friends and family. Mary was preceded in death by parents, Patrick J. and Mary Lyons; sister, Anne Rubin; and brothers, James and Joseph Lyons. A graveside service will be on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10:30 a.m., at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to SPCA, http://www.solanospca.com/donate_10.html.Arrangements are under the direction of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697. You may sign the guestbook at www.bryanbraker.com.
