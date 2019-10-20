Times Herald Online Notices
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Community Church
600 E. Tabor Ave.
Fairfield, CA
View Map
Mary S. Jackson


1948 - 2019
Mary S. Jackson Notice
Mary S. Jackson, 71, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at her sisters residence following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Eudora, AR.Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Community Church, 600 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019
