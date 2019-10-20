|
|
Mary S. Jackson, 71, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at her sisters residence following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Eudora, AR.Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Community Church, 600 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00137820-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019