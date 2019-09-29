|
Matilda Wilson, 86, of Vallejo passed away on Friday, Sept 20 following a lengthy illness. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m, with Rosary and Eastern Star services from 6 to 7 p.m., at Friendship Baptist Church, 1905 Florida St., Vallejo.Mass will be held Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m., at St. Basils Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo. Burial will be Oct. 10, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10, 2019