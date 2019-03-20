|
On Monday, March 18, Matthew John Newton passed, surrounded by his family, at the age of 43. Matt was born and raised in Vallejo, and graduated from Vallejo Senior High School in 1993. Matt met the love of his life, Atasha in 1990; they were married Sept. 29, 2001. He was a loving husband and father to his family.Matt is survived by his parents, John Newton, and Evelyn Newton; his wife, Atasha Nicole Newton; sons, Matthew John Newton II, Demus Christopher Newton, and daughter, Sasha Anjalee Newton; sister, Jennifer Newton (Tyson Lazzaro); brother, Christopher Robin (Nita) Newton, and niece, Lola Jane Newton. As well as a large extended family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 12 p.m., at the Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third Street, Napa. Fellowship to follow.
W00129810-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019