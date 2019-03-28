|
Our beautiful boy Matthew Moffett passed away peacefully on March 8. Matthew is survived by his mother, Lisa Moffett; father, Paul Moffett; sister, Miranda Aguilar; brother, Mason Moffett. Memorial services for Matthew will be on Saturday, March 30, at 3 p.m., located at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3633 Hillcrest Road, El Sobrante. Reception following immediately at the Crockett Striped Bass Club, Dowrelio Drive, Crockett, 94525. Come share your memories of Matthew with us.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019