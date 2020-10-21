1/1
Mattie Lewis-Morgan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Lewis-Morgan, a resident of Vallejo for over 50 years, passed away on October 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Mattie was born in Safford, AL on February 6, 1930 and moved to the Bay Area in 1960 where she put down roots and started attending nursing school. After completing nursing school, she began her career as a nurse in San Rafael, CA. She retired in 2005 after thirty-five years in healthcare. Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Lewis, the love of her life. She is survived by their three children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren as well as three sisters, a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.Arrangements are entrusted to Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main Street, Suisun City, CA 94585 where the visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private homegoing service will also be held.
W00148310-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved