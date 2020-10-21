Mattie Lewis-Morgan, a resident of Vallejo for over 50 years, passed away on October 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Mattie was born in Safford, AL on February 6, 1930 and moved to the Bay Area in 1960 where she put down roots and started attending nursing school. After completing nursing school, she began her career as a nurse in San Rafael, CA. She retired in 2005 after thirty-five years in healthcare. Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Lewis, the love of her life. She is survived by their three children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren as well as three sisters, a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.Arrangements are entrusted to Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main Street, Suisun City, CA 94585 where the visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private homegoing service will also be held.