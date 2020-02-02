|
|
Melinda V. Jacob, "aka Missy", 52, of Fairfield passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan 8 at her residence. She was a native of Vallejo.Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., at Old Path Miracle Cathedral COGIC, 500 Arkansas St., Vallejo, with Supt. Harold Johnson II, presiding.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00141060-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020