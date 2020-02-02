Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Path Miracle Cathedral COGIC
500 Arkansas St.
Vallejo, CA
More Obituaries for Melinda Jacob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda V. Jacob

Melinda V. Jacob Notice
Melinda V. Jacob, "aka Missy", 52, of Fairfield passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan 8 at her residence. She was a native of Vallejo.Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., at Old Path Miracle Cathedral COGIC, 500 Arkansas St., Vallejo, with Supt. Harold Johnson II, presiding.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
