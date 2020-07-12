Melissa "Missy" A. Buchanan passed away Monday in a local care home following a long illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Vallejo. She worked as a social worker for Solano County for more than 25 years.Missy loved reading, especially anything by her favorite authors, Stephen King and Dean Koontz. She enjoyed spending time outdoors taking walks and bird watching, as well as enjoying the view from her patio when she lived in Glen Cove and could look out over the Carquinez Straits to watch the sailboats. She enjoyed rooting for both the San Francisco Giants and 49ers while reminiscing about how much her father loved them too. She was adept at knitting and proudly presented her children and grandchildren with homemade hats and scarves as presents. Many will cherish fond memories of how she could light up a room with her sunny personality and great sense of humor. She always appreciated a funny joke and enjoyed socializing very much. She was also a longtime member of Community Presbyterian Church in Vallejo. Above all else, Melissa was a strong mother who raised three wonderful sons. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Erin) and Matthew (Lisa) Buchanan; brothers, Dennis (Eva) and Dale (Dede) Loop; grandchildren, Ethan, Kyra, Ashton, & Tessa Buchanan; nieces, Joy Loop, Kelly (Scott) Hamilton & Shannon Trickett; great-nieces and nephews Ryleigh, Kristin, Kevin, Zach, Zoe & Zienna. She was preceded in death by her son, Adam Buchanan and her grandson, Gavin Buchanan.Memorial services will be held if allowed at Community Presbyterian Church, 2800 Georgia Street, Vallejo. Burial will be private in the Benicia Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
