Melva Hanson
1927 - 2020
Melva Hanson, 93, a longtime resident of Benicia, passed away the evening of June 25 in Sacramento from natural causes. Melva was born and raised in Barnesville, OH. Following her graduation, she moved to work in the Washington, DC area where she met and married Mike Hanson. After Mike's discharge from the military they settled in Benicia. Melva was an avid gardener and created lush gardens in the terraced landscaping of their home. She enjoyed quilting, upholstering, knitting, and crocheting. She and Mike were animal lovers who were frequently seen walking their dogs around town or traveling about northern California with them.Melva is survived by her son, David; his wife, Heather; their children, Grace and Oliver; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Hall; and seventeen nieces, nephews and their children. Melva was preceded in death by her parents, J. Wilmer and Mildred Hall; her husband, Mike Hanson; her brother, John Hall; her sister, Lillian Doudna and her sister, Elenor Lucash.A private family service was held July 15. Interment was made at the Halcumb Cemetery at Montgomery Creek, CA.
W00145900-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online on Jul. 17, 2020.
