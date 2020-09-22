1/
Merrilyn McGrogan
Merrilyn McGrogan of Vallejo, CA passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 after a short illness. She was 75 years old.Merrilyn was born and spent her youth in Osceola, IA. She graduated from Woodburn High School in 1964, later moving to California to begin her life on the West Coast. Merrilyn met her husband, Joseph, working as an office manager at Carpenter's Local 180 in Vallejo. Together, they had a son, Patrick, whom they loved dearly. In 2004 Merrilyn retired from the Carpenter's Union and spent her free time doing what she loved; quilting. As a member of the Vallejo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, Merrilyn enjoyed the friendships of many fellow quilters. She filled her days with making quilts for family members and friends and participated in a variety of quilt fundraisers and charity events. She was also a member of The Wednesday Ladies, a community outreach program, where she made quilts for newborn babies, The Christian Help Center, The Veteran's Home in Yountville, and various other organizations. Merrilyn is survived by her son, Patrick McGrogan, stepchildren, Kathleen Spiteri, Patricia Klein, Mary McGrogan King, Nancy (Robert) Desormier, Lisa De Paul, Darren McGrogan, Amy (Steve) Yacovetti, and numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Merrilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Joseph McGrogan; her parents, Mary and Charles Butler; step-son Dennis McGrogan; and step-sons-in-law Harvey Klein and Joseph De Paul.Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Skyview Chapel in Vallejo, CA.


Published in Times Herald Online from Sep. 22 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Skyview Memorial Lawn
