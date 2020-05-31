Mervin Silva, 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday at his home in Benicia. Born to Oliver and Mabel Silva on March 11, 1938, Merv was a native and lifelong resident of Benicia. He graduated from Benicia High School and worked as a Rigger and Truck Driver at Travis AFB in Fairfield for over 35 years, retiring in 1995. He also worked at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel in Benicia for over 40 years beginning in 1976 and was a bartender at both JM's and Bottom of The Fifth in Benicia for many years. Merv was a longtime member of the Native Sons, former member of the California National Guard and was an avid fan of both the San Francisco 49ers and Giants. His knowledge of history, including World War I and World War II as well as current world events was something to be admired. He was known to enjoy an occasional Bud Light and maybe a little vodka with his friends and family. He was truly one of the kindest people on earth, had a personality that everyone was drawn to. He will be dearly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.Merv is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Silva; sons, Greg (Michele) Silva, Kenny Silva, Nathan (Amber) Clemons, Sheldon Clemons, and Brandon Clemons; daughter, Daniela (Mike) Gutierrez; brothers, Don (Brenda) Silva and Gary (Hannah) Silva; sister, Alberta (Bob) Waddill; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Silva; his brother, Richard Silva, and his parents.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Merv was buried in a private ceremony next to Steve at the Benicia Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
W00144450-image-1.jpg,W00144450-image-2.jpg
Published in Times Herald Online on May 31, 2020.