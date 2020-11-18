Michael Bien Quiambao passed away suddenly Sunday morning, November 15, 2020, at his home in Benicia, CA. The second son of Miguel and Lorna Quiambao, Michael (Mike) was born in San Francisco's Visitation Valley but grew and developed into his more formative years in Vallejo/Benicia. As a standout football player at Hogan High School in Vallejo, Mike was named All-City and All-County as a defensive tackle and later played on City College of San Francisco's National Championship Team. An avid fan of Bay Area sports, Mike relished the championship glory for the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. He was an avid coin collector, a proud American, and loved being part of the Benicia community. With Mike's football aspirations behind him, he was able to translate his hard-work and determination into a respected and proud career in the Biotech Industry. As a Manufacturing Senior Technician specifically focused on Upstream Cell Culture, Mike validated the startup of multiple drug campaigns and facility preparation. He was able to make a significant career by working at several respected Biotech companies in the Bay Area: Genentech, Amgen and BioMarin.Mike was a loving husband to his wife Irene for 15 years and together as devoted parents they raised their children, Olivia Ashley, Ryder Perfecto, Michael Miguel and Penelope Cadence and their dog, Simon. He's survived by his brothers, Darren and Steven; sister, Liza Palarca; and his mother, Lorna Quiambao.Visitations at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel (guests are required to register in advance) on the following days: Wednesday November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST and Thursday November 19 from noon to 5 p.m. PST Due to CA's Covid Restrictions the following services are restricted to immediate family and will be live-streamed: Vigil Mass, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. from St. Dominic's Church, Benicia; Christian Burial Mass on Friday at 11 a.m. from St. Dominic's Church with the procession to St. Dominic Cemetery. Link to Vigil: https://youtu.be/q02C815fTPoLink
to Mass of Christian Burial: https://youtu.be/DdIEZ-4DH9sDonations
toward Michael's Memorial Fund can be made via GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-quiambao039s-memorial
. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comW00149080-image-1.jpg