Michael C. Whatley, 57, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Fort Worth, TX.Celebration of life services will be held Monday, April 22, at 3 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2019