Michael D. Roberts
06/15/1953 - 08/06/2020
Michael David Roberts, 67, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on August 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Mike was born in Vallejo on June 15, 1953 and graduated from Vallejo Senior High School in 1971. He worked in the moving industry for over 40 years. Mike was a lifelong 49ers and Giants fan.He was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Carole Roberts. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Sue Waters; his daughters Julie Ben Hadj Salem (Mohamed) and Jennifer Oregbesan (TJ) both of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Grace, Zoie, Deji, Anoir, and Ali; twin sister, Michelle Morales of Vacaville; sisters, Susan Roberts of Vista and Karen Phillips of Pleasant Hill; and brother, Ron Roberts of Dixon.A private service will be held on August 28, 2020, with internment at Skyview Memorial Lawn in Vallejo. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 208 Kingswood Drive, Vacaville, CA from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28, 2020.
