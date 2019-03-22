Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Edward "Coyote" Franklin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael Edward "Coyote" Franklin Notice
Michael "Coyote" Edward Franklin was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Santa Barbara, to Alfred and Marga Franklin, and raised in Carpinteria (Carpinteria High School Class of '65). Michael Franklin died on Feb. 23, in Vallejo, where he had lived for more than 20 years. There he became part of a tight-knit family of 'characters", known for his heart of gold, being a truly good friend and always the first there to help when needed. Mike was a gifted musician, artisan woodworker, avid fisherman, a voracious reader and a lender of books. He was a wonderful cook. He was known as "The Oyster King". In addition to his many close friends in Vallejo, he leaves behind a treasured daughter, Veronica (his daughter Michele predeceased him in 1984); brother, John Franklin, and sisters, Cathy Closson and Betty Franklin. A celebration of his life will be held on March 23, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Characters Saloon, 315 Tennessee St., Vallejo.
W00129890-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.