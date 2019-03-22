Michael "Coyote" Edward Franklin was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Santa Barbara, to Alfred and Marga Franklin, and raised in Carpinteria (Carpinteria High School Class of '65). Michael Franklin died on Feb. 23, in Vallejo, where he had lived for more than 20 years. There he became part of a tight-knit family of 'characters", known for his heart of gold, being a truly good friend and always the first there to help when needed. Mike was a gifted musician, artisan woodworker, avid fisherman, a voracious reader and a lender of books. He was a wonderful cook. He was known as "The Oyster King". In addition to his many close friends in Vallejo, he leaves behind a treasured daughter, Veronica (his daughter Michele predeceased him in 1984); brother, John Franklin, and sisters, Cathy Closson and Betty Franklin. A celebration of his life will be held on March 23, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Characters Saloon, 315 Tennessee St., Vallejo.

