|
|
Michael Glenn Vierra passed away Feb. 21, in American Canyon. He was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1968 in San Diego, to Glenn and Annette (Kizerian) Vierra.Mike spent his early years in Hawaii and San Diego where he loved to surf. He loved NASCAR (Jeff Gordon), and was a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan.He graduated from Mira Mesa High School in San Diego and earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Napa Valley College.Mike is survived by his parents, Glenn and Annette of Tubac, AZ; brother, Andrew of Fullerton; very special friends, Art and Chelle Wegner of American Canyon; many friends, and extended family members.A celebration of life will be held at a later date in American Canyon. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 6, 2019