Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Michael James "Myke" Currie


1961 - 2019
Michael James "Myke" Currie Notice
Michael James "Myke" Currie, 58, passed away suddenly Monday at his home in Vallejo.Myke was born to Robert "Bob" and Judith Currie on Aug. 5, 1961 in San Francisco. He lived in Vallejo most of his life, graduating from St. Patrick's High School in 1980 and the Le Cordon Blue College of Culinary Arts in San Francisco. He worked as a chef in the cafeteria at the California Maritime Academy, Vallejo. In the 1970's, Myke was an elite swimmer with the Vallejo Aquatics Swim Team.As well as cooking as a profession, Myke loved to cook for family and friends, attending rock concerts, and watching the television series Walker, Texas Ranger. His passion was spending time with his family, most of all, his grandson Aiden.He was preceded in death by his father, Bob. Survivors include his daughters, Sarah Bush, Denise Mielke and Stephanie Leamer; mother, Judith; brother, David (Kristy Avellar); grandchildren, Aiden, Ethon, Natalie, Heather, Dominick and Joseph; niece, Danielle; nephew, Jacob, and numerous cousins in the Chicago area.A memorial service and celebration of Myke's life will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00136640-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 24, 2019
