Michael R. McFrederick passed away Sunday, June 30, at the AtlantiCare Medical Center in Pomona, NJ. He was 71 years old. Born in Salmon, ID to Roland and Dorothy McFrederick, Michael lived his early youth in Vallejo, until graduating from Hogan High School in 1966. He then lived in the San Jose, Oakland, and Santa Cruz areas before moving permanently to New York City in 1973. Michael received a Bachelor's degree in piano and music education from San Jose State University in 1970, and later continued on with graduate studies in piano, composition, and conducting at the Juilliard School in Manhattan.He was a member of the staff/faculty in New York City of HB Studios, the Alvin Ailey Company, Steps On Broadway, Barnard College, Columbia University, and Marymount College. He was the composer and musical director for the recent off-Broadway productions of Around The World In A Bad Mood, Bowery Follies, and Socks. Michael ran a weekly singers performance workshop, as well as being a private vocal coach, voice teacher, arranger, and musical director, whose many students have regularly performed in group and solo acts throughout the NYC cabaret club scene. Michael was also one of the original 1978 founding members of the Salmon Arts Council. For over 40 years since, it has opened up cultural awareness, diversity, and education of the arts to a large rural western area. Of all his accomplishments before or since, this was one that he was most proud to have been a part of.An avid tennis player, mountain hiker, and swimmer, he was also a master road-trip warrior, a rabid Yankee fan, and a most willing participant in his wife's many gourmet culinary experiments.Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Anne (Wehrle) McFrederick; sister, Kathleen Mowry; two nephews, Kenneth Gini and Edward Mowry; three great-nephews, Kenneth Gini Jr., Michael Gini, and Mitchell Gini, all of Vallejo, as well as two aunts, multiple cousins, and a host of friends.A service will be held in Salmon, ID at 2 p.m., Sept. 11, at the burial site in Salmon Cemetery.An additional memorial service will be held in New York City in November at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The Yosemite Conservancy at www.yosemiteconservancy.org and/or The Salmon Arts Council at www.salmonartscouncil.org.
W00135780-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 25 to Sept. 11, 2019