Michelle L. Williams, 54, of Vallejo, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo, following a lengthy illness. She was a native of San Francisco.Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m., at Macedonia Baptist Church, 530 Third St., Vallejo, with Pastor Allen Douglas, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, 2019