Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Homegoing celebration
Macedonia Baptist Church, 530 Third St.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle L. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle L. Williams Notice
Michelle L. Williams, 54, of Vallejo, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo, following a lengthy illness. She was a native of San Francisco.Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m., at Macedonia Baptist Church, 530 Third St., Vallejo, with Pastor Allen Douglas, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00137840-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now